36 vendor streets make Hanoi’s Old Quarter unique
Hanoi’s Old Quarter is known for not only its 36 bustling vendor streets, but also diverse festivals and folk arts. Together, they make the Old Quarter a cultural cradle of the thousand-year-old capital city.
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam leaps two places in Global Innovation Index in 2023
Vietnam has moved up two places in the Global Innovation Index (GII) in 2023, ranking 46th out of 132 countries and territories, according to a GII report released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO).
See more
InfographicSuoi Giang ancient tea trees in Yen Bai province
The ancient tea trees of Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai province, have long been associated with the art, cuisine, and unique cultural features of the H’Mong ethnic minority people.
InfographicEntertainment content with violent acts to be categorized, labeled starting August 15
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has issued guidance to supplement its circular regulating film classification criteria and implementation of film classification warning display, which had been issued earlier in May.
InfographicVietnamese players among the best at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023
The World Football Federation (FIFA) on August 23 announced the best players, by position, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Three members of the Vietnamese team - Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Tran Thi Thu, and Le Thi Diem My - were named.
InfographicLe Van Cong wins gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships
Le Van Cong picked up a gold medal for Vietnam in the Men’s 49kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, UAE, on August 23. This is the second time Cong has bagged a gold at the World Championships, after doing so in 2017.
Infographic(interactive) Five best-rated street foods in Vietnam
When it comes to street food, Vietnam delivers big on flavour. The following are five Vietnamese street eats most favoured by readers of international food magazine TasteAtlas.