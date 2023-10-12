Culture - Sports Infographic Suoi Giang ancient tea trees in Yen Bai province The ancient tea trees of Suoi Giang commune in Van Chan district, Yen Bai province, have long been associated with the art, cuisine, and unique cultural features of the H’Mong ethnic minority people.

Culture - Sports Infographic Vietnamese players among the best at FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 The World Football Federation (FIFA) on August 23 announced the best players, by position, at the 2023 Women’s World Cup. Three members of the Vietnamese team - Tran Thi Kim Thanh, Tran Thi Thu, and Le Thi Diem My - were named.

Culture - Sports Infographic Le Van Cong wins gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships Le Van Cong picked up a gold medal for Vietnam in the Men’s 49kg category at the World Para Powerlifting Championships in Dubai, UAE, on August 23. This is the second time Cong has bagged a gold at the World Championships, after doing so in 2017.