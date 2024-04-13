Destinations Infographic Spiritual complex on Ba Den Mountain Ba Den Mountain is not only famous for the title "Reef of Southern Vietnam" with majestic scenery but also a sacred mountain associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau Bodhisattva and a system of magnificent spriritual works.

Travel Infographic HCMC, Phu Quoc rank among Asia’s best destinations DestinAsian, a prestigious Singapore-based travel magazine, has recently announced the winners of its 17th Readers’ Choice Awards. Ho Chi Minh City ranked 10th on the list of best cities in Asia-Pacific 2024, while Phu Quoc was honoured among the top 10 islands.

Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese hotels achieve 5-star status Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai both earned 5 stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 awards. Vietnam now ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in the number of 5-star hotels, following Indonesia (4), Singapore (4), and Thailand (3).