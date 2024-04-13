Mui Ne among top 5 unique destinations and elegant experiences in Asia-Pacific
Booking.com unveiled a list in late March of unique and surprising destinations in the Asia-Pacific region that provide world-class experiences. Mui Ne in Phan Thiet district, Binh Thuan province, was among the list’s top five.
VNA
