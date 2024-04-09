Son Doong Cave named among world’s 10 best
Son Doong Cave in the central province of Quang Binh has been ranked sixth among the 10 most beautiful caves in the world by British travel magazine Time Out. With 38.5 million cubic metres of space, the 9-kilometre-long cave is the world’s largest natural cave.
VNA
