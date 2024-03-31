HCMC, Phu Quoc rank among Asia’s best destinations
DestinAsian, a prestigious Singapore-based travel magazine, has recently announced the winners of its 17th Readers’ Choice Awards. Ho Chi Minh City ranked 10th on the list of best cities in Asia-Pacific 2024, while Phu Quoc was honoured among the top 10 islands.
VNA
VNA
Video
Hanoi voted as ‘Best Food Destination for 2024’ by TripAdvisor readers
HCM City improves inner-city tourism products
Three-month FDI inflow into Vietnam up 13.4%
Vietnam National University – HCM City strives to advance toward a world-class university
Vietnamese culture introduced at Francophone event in France
You should also see
InfographicRegistered FDI in Vietnam tops 6.17 billion USD in Q1
As of March 20, total newly-registered, additional, and contributed capital and share purchases of foreign investors stood at more than 6.17 billion USD in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 13.4%.
See more
InfographicTwo Vietnamese beaches among top 10 in Asia
An Bang Beach in Hoi An ancient town and My Khe Beach in the central city of Da Nang ranked 5th and 6th, respectively, on a list in the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia, as voted on by readers of TripAdvisor, one of the world largest travel guide platforms.
InfographicHoi An, Phong Nha, Ninh Binh - 3 friendliest destinations in Vietnam in 2024
Hoi An, Phong Nha, and Ninh Binh are the top 3 destinations in terms of guest satisfaction in top 10 Friendliest Destinations in Vietnam, awarded by the Traveller Review Awards announced by Booking.com.
InfographicPhu Thuong sticky rice - A National Intangible Cultural Heritage
With over 600 households engaged in cooking and trading sticky rice and three individuals recognized as artisans, Phu Thuong is a rare craft village that supplies the specialty to the capital city daily.
Infographic9 best things to do in Vietnam
The Herald Sun - one of the oldest and most widely read newspapers in Australia - ran an article in late January, listing the nine best things for tourists to do in Vietnam. The article described Vietnam as being as affordable as it is vibrant and varied, and said it is fast becoming a destination of choice for Aussie holidaymakers.
InfographicVietnam picks up ASEAN Tourism Awards 2024
The Thang Long Imperial Citadel and Duong Lam ancient village in Vietnam’s capital Hanoi have both won ASEAN Sustainable Tourism Awards.