Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese beaches among top 10 in Asia An Bang Beach in Hoi An ancient town and My Khe Beach in the central city of Da Nang ranked 5th and 6th, respectively, on a list in the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia, as voted on by readers of TripAdvisor, one of the world largest travel guide platforms.

Culture - Sports Infographic Phu Thuong sticky rice - A National Intangible Cultural Heritage With over 600 households engaged in cooking and trading sticky rice and three individuals recognized as artisans, Phu Thuong is a rare craft village that supplies the specialty to the capital city daily.

Travel Infographic 9 best things to do in Vietnam The Herald Sun - one of the oldest and most widely read newspapers in Australia - ran an article in late January, listing the nine best things for tourists to do in Vietnam. The article described Vietnam as being as affordable as it is vibrant and varied, and said it is fast becoming a destination of choice for Aussie holidaymakers.