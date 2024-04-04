Destinations Infographic Spiritual complex on Ba Den Mountain Ba Den Mountain is not only famous for the title "Reef of Southern Vietnam" with majestic scenery but also a sacred mountain associated with the legend of Linh Son Thanh Mau Bodhisattva and a system of magnificent spriritual works.

Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese hotels achieve 5-star status Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi and Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai both earned 5 stars in the Forbes Travel Guide 2024 awards. Vietnam now ranks fourth in Southeast Asia in the number of 5-star hotels, following Indonesia (4), Singapore (4), and Thailand (3).

Travel Infographic Two Vietnamese beaches among top 10 in Asia An Bang Beach in Hoi An ancient town and My Khe Beach in the central city of Da Nang ranked 5th and 6th, respectively, on a list in the Travelers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best Beaches in Asia, as voted on by readers of TripAdvisor, one of the world largest travel guide platforms.