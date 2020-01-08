Society More railway tickets available for Tet More than 3,000 railway tickets are available for sale from January 7 to meet the rising travelling demand during Tet - the traditional Lunar New Year Holiday, said the Hanoi Railway Transport Joint Stock Company.

Society Universities aim to address shortage of tech workers Ho Chi Minh City is hopeful of mitigating its manpower shortage, especially in sectors related to the fourth Industrial Revolution, over the next few years since many local universities plan to launch majors in artificial intelligence and such streams starting in 2020-2021.

Society Over 4.5 billion VND raised to support children with heart diseases More than 4.5 billion VND (193,826 USD) was raised for poor children with heart diseases through a text message campaign carried out by the Vietnam Television (VTV) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 from November 1 to December 30, 2019.

Society AVG case: Former minister Son files appeal against life sentence Former minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son has filed his appeal against the life imprisonment sentence for him in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).