Politics Lao Prime Minister to visit Vietnam, co-chair inter-governmental committee meeting The Prime Minister of Laos, Thongloun Sisoulith, will lead a high-ranking delegation of the Lao Government to visit Vietnam and co-chair the 43rd meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Inter-governmental Committee from December 4-6.

Politics Vietnam, Australia convene fourth defence policy dialogue Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Deputy Secretary Strategy, Policy and Industry at the Australian Department of Defence, Peter Tesch, co-chaired the fourth Vietnam - Australia defence policy dialogue held via videoconference on December 3.

Politics NA Chairwoman meets ethnic minorities delegates Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met delegates to the second National Congress of Vietnamese Ethnic Minorities in Hanoi on December 3. Standing Vice Chairwoman of the National Assembly Tong Thi Phong was also at the meeting.

Politics Workshop discusses Vietnam-UN cooperation framework for 2022-2026 Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung and Kamal Malhotra, UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, co-chaired a seminar on building the Vietnam – UN development cooperation framework in 2022-2026 in Hanoi on December 2.