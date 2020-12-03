Former Hanoi chairman proposed to be expelled from Party
The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Inspection Commission has proposed the Politburo and PCC expel Nguyen Duc Chung, member of the PCC and former Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, from the Party for serious legal violations.
Nguyen Duc Chung (Photo: VNA)
The proposal was made during the 50th meeting of the commission, in Hanoi on December 1 and 2.
According to the commission, Chung, former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, seriously violated Party regulations and State law on protecting State secrets, as well as regulations on matters that Party members are banned from doing, damaging the prestige of the Party organisation and himself.
Chung is being prosecuted and detained, and suspended from Party activities.
The commission also adopted guidelines on the settlement of denunciations and complaints, in service of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure./.