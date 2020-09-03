Politics Vietnam, Thailand expand cooperation in different sectors Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and his Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai exchanged views on cooperation between Vietnam and Thailand during a virtual talk on September 3.

Politics Deputy PM receives UNAIDS Country Director Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam congratulated UNAIDS Country Director Marie-Odile Emond on successfully fulfilling her tenure in Vietnam during a reception in Hanoi on September 3.

Politics Party leader approves HCM City’s preparations for 11th municipal Party Congress Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 3 lauded the Ho Chi Minh City Party organisation for its thorough preparations for the upcoming 11th municipal Party Congress (2020-2025 tenure).

Politics Vietnam Permanent Mission to UN marks National Day The Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN held an online ceremony on September 2 to mark Vietnam’s 75th National Day, which attracted the participation of over 400 delegates from UN member states.