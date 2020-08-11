Politics Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee suspended from work Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Politics Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) under the UN Security Council (UNSC)’s Resolution 2512 (2020).

ASEAN Infographic Remarkable milestones of ASEAN Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.

Politics Condolences to RoK over losses caused by torrential rains Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 10 sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Chung Sye-kyun over great losses in humans and property caused by the recent heavy rains and landslides.