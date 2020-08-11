Politburo suspends Party position of Hanoi People’s Committee Chairman
Hanoi (VNA) – The Politburo on August 11 decided to suspend Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee and Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Nguyen Duc Chung from attending activities of the municipal Party Committee and its standing board.
Chung, who is a member of the Party Central Committee, has also been suspended from his position as Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.
The decision is made to serve the investigation of the official’s involvement in a number of legal cases.
The same day, Chung was also suspended from his job as Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee by the Prime Minister./.