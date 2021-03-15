Former HCM City leader faces charge in land use-related case
The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Court on March 15 opened the first-instance trial of the violation of laws involving the land lot at 57 Cao Thang street being exchanged for the land lot at 185 Hai Ba Trung street in the city.
Former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Tai (L) and Director of the Diep Bach Duong Real Estate Co. Duong Thi Bach Diep (R) at the court (Photo: VNA)
Nine defendants are charged with “lack of responsibility, causing serious consequences,” including former Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Tai, and former officials of the city’s Department of Finance, Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the municipal People’s Committee Office and the HCM City Light Music Centre.
Former Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Finance Tran Nam Trang, former Director of the HCM City Light Music Centre Vy Nhat Tao, former Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thanh Rum, former Deputy Director of the department Le Ton Thanh, former deputy heads of the municipal People’s Committee Office Huynh Kim Phat and Le Van Thanh, former Director of the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment Dao Anh Kiet, and former Deputy Director of the department Nguyen Thanh Nhan.
Meanwhile, Duong Thi Bach Diep, Director of the Diep Bach Duong Real Estate Co., is charged with “fraud, appropriation of assets”.
According to the indictment, the 185 Hai Ba Trung land lot, owned by the State, was the headquarters of the Light Music Centre under the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism. In 2007, the centre’s then director Vy Nhat Tao contacted Diep to cooperate in upgrading the headquarters.
Diep then proposed exchanging her land lot at 57 Cao Thang street for the 185 Hai Ba Trung land lot, as she owned the land lot at 179 Hai Ba Trung street and wanted to build a five-star hotel complex there.
The property swap was approved by Nguyen Thanh Tai. During the process, Diep used the land use right certificate for 57 Cao Thang as collateral to borrow money from Agribank - HCM City branch.
After being granted a land right use certificate for the property at 185 Hai Ba Trung, however, Diep did not use it to replace the collateral at Agribank to hand over the property at 57 Cao Thang to the Light Music Centre as committed. Instead, Diep used the 185 Hai Ba Trung land lot as collateral for a loan at Southern Bank and so far was not able to repay the debt.
The indictment stated that Tai permitted the property swap while he was not responsible for handling and reorganising State assets.
On March 5, 2010, Tai signed a document sent to relevant units approving the exchange of the two land lots, without any request to check and clarify the legal status of the 57 Cao Thang land lot, causing losses of State assets.
The other defendants showed a lack of responsibility in carrying out their duty, thus facilitating Diep’s fraud and appropriation of assets.
The trial is scheduled to last till March 19./.