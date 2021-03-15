Society Gac Ma soldiers in the heart of Vietnamese people Whenever March comes, people across Vietnam turn their hearts to Gac Ma Reef of Truong Sa archipelago, a sacred territorial part of the Fatherland, to pay tribute to officers and soldiers who heroically fought until their last breath for the country’s maritime sovereignty.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) has for the first time awarded a prime construction contract to a local Vietnamese contractor for its Dioxin Remediation at Bien Hoa Airbase Area project.

The Secretariat of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) Central Committee on March 13 held an online meeting with the Vietnamese Students' Association, the Vietnamese Youths and Students Association, and representatives of the HCYU abroad.

The Ministries of Public Security of Vietnam and Laos have paid tribute to their fallen soldiers and officers at a former revolutionary base of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party's in Viengxay district of Houaphanh province.