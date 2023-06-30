Politics Vietnam wishes to boost all-around ties with Switzerland: President As a friend, a reliable partner and an active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam wishes to enhance cooperation with Switzerland in all areas, President Vo Van Thuong told President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas during a reception in Hanoi on June 30.

Politics Vietnam, Laos bolster cooperation in social sciences A scientific cooperation agreement was signed among the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics, the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences, the Lao National Academy of Politics and Public Administration, and the Lao Academy of Social and Economic Sciences in Hanoi on June 30.

Politics Prime Minister receives ILO Director-General Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh gave a reception in Hanoi on June 30 for Director-General of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo, saying that it is the first visit of the ILO Director-General since Vietnam joined the organisation in 1992.

Politics HCM City enhances relations with St. Petersburg Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen had a meeting with Governor Alexander Beglov and Chairman of the Legislative Assembly Alexander Belsky of St. Petersburg on June 29, as he is in the Russian city to attend the inaugural of President Ho Chi Minh’s monument.