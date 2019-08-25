Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (left) receives a 70-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25. (Photo: VNA)

– Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu received a 70-year Party membership badge at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25.The honour was presented to Phieu, former head of the General Department of Politics under the Vietnam People’s Army, by Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.Addressing the ceremony, Trong, who also serves as Secretary of the Central Military Commission, congratulated the former leader on receiving the noble award of the Party.“We always learn from Comrade Phieu’s profound, concrete and effective working methods and styles,” he said.In his reply, the former leader said the badge serves as a reminder for him to continue performing the responsibility of a Party member for the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation in the new period.-VNA