Hanoi (VNA) - Bui Nhat Quang has been given a warning as a disciplinary measure for his violations and shortcomings while holding the position of President of the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences (VASS) under Decision 1495/QD-TTg signed by Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.



Quang was earlier given a warning by the Politburo at a meeting chaired by Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on September 30.



After considering the proposal from the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo concluded that Quang, member of the Party Central Committee and member of the Executive Committee of the Party Organisation of the Central Agencies’ Bloc, and Secretary of the VASS Party Committee, must bear the prime responsibility for the violations and wrongdoings of the Standing Board of the VASS Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure (from November 2019 to August 2020) and the 2020-2025 term.



Quang violated the principles of the Party organisation, as well as the working regulations of the Party Committee, leading to a state of poor solidarity among members of the Standing Board of the VASS Party Committee and leaders of the academy.



He also infringed Party regulations, resulting in prolonged wrongdoings by the VASS and a number of agencies under its management, and failed to implement directions and conclusions of Party organisations at higher levels, according to the Politburo.



It underlined that Quang's wrongdoings have caused serious consequences and harmed internal solidarity, angering officials and Party members and negatively affecting the reputation of the Party, the VASS and himself./.