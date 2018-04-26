Former Vice President Truong My Hoa meets Vietnamese expats in Sydney, Australia, on April 26. (Photo: VNA)



– Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, who is also head of the club “Vi Hoang Sa - Truong Sa than yeu” (For beloved Hoang Sa – Truong Sa), had a meeting with Vietnamese expats in Sydney, Australia on April 26, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Gac Ma (Johnson South Reef) battle.Hoa praised the national pride and patriotism of overseas Vietnamese people, particularly those in Australia, who have actively participated in fundraising events for the club “Vi Hoang Sa - Truong Sa than yeu”.The Vietnamese expats in Australia have taken a number of trips to Truong Sa (Spratly) and Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelagos and donated money to build schools for children of local soldiers and provide support for people there, she said.According to the former Vietnamese leader, members of the club have been travelling to many localities in Vietnam and foreign countries, such as the Republic of Korea and Germany, to hold memorial services in commemoration of 64 soldiers who laid down their lives in the Gac Ma battle three decades ago.Hoa and members of the club will work with Vietnamese people in Sydney (New South Wales), Melbourne (Victoria) and Perth (Western Australia) to prepare for similar events in Australia.She took the occasion to hand over the club’s group and individual membership cards to Vietnamese in New South Wales.-VNA