Forum spotlights green export promotion to keep up with global trend
The Vietnam Export Forum 2023 took place in Hanoi on November 24 with a focus on green export promotion to meet the growing green consumption trend in the world.
Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Export Forum 2023 took place in Hanoi on November 24 with a focus on green export promotion to meet the growing green consumption trend in the world.
The event, held by the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the projects supported by the Swiss Government, aimed to provide a platform for enterprises to share experience in developing green production and sustainable export.
Delivering the opening remarks, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said green growth, green development, and circular economy are becoming a global trend as a positive solution to cut greenhouse gas emissions, improve economies’ resilience and creativity, and work towards carbon neutrality and sustainable development.
In Vietnam, green and sustainable development is an important task identified in the socio-economic development strategy for 2021 - 2030, the goods export and import strategy by 2030, and the national green growth strategy for 2021 - 2030 with a vision to 2050. Recently, the Prime Minister issued a national action plan on perfecting policies and laws to promote responsible business practices in the country for the 2023 - 2027 period, he noted.
Many developed economies in the world have set stricter regulations related to imports such as the European Green Deal and relevant mechanisms such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), the Farm to Fork Strategy, the Circular Economy Action Plan, and the Biodiversity Strategy for 2030.
Therefore, Hai said, to not be left behind due to importing markets’ high environmental and social standards, exporting countries need to change their mindset and pay more attention to the greenness of supply chains and international trade.
Dinh Quoc Thai, Vice Chairman and Secretary General of the Vietnam Steel Association, said it is compulsory for the steel industry, an energy intensive and highly emitting sector, to further accelerate green production and emission reduction to increase export to the EU and help realise the target of net zero emissions.
However, he noted, it is not easy for enterprises to do that because a green steel industry requires financial and technological resources as well as their own activeness, especially as the regulations on carbon emission cuts were issued just recently.
The steel industry and its enterprises have been coordinating with relevant parties to take actions to meet the CBAM of the EU, he continued, adding that his association will work out more measures and an implementation roadmap to secure a competitive and green steel industry.
Apart from enterprises’ efforts, authorities should also simplify procedures for receiving and reporting data about CO2 emissions, encourage companies to adopt action strategies and plans to respond to the CBAM, and provide more detailed guidance on carbon footprint certification, Thai said.
Le Van An, Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Mechanical Industry, suggested that during the green transition process, businesses can develop renewable energy by making use of irrigation lakes and canals to produce solar power, or grow bamboo around those lakes since it is helpful for conserving soil and water, trading carbon credit, and producing bamboo charcoal pellets for biomass power generation.
Green production opportunities depend much on enterprises, and the transition needs time and detailed guidance so that they can satisfy importers’ requirements, he opined./.