Forum talks new approach in sustainable agriculture landscape management
At the a high-level forum on new management approach in sustainable agriculture landscapes (Photo: VNA)Dong Thap (VNA) – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) in collaboration with the World Wide Fund For Nature in Vietnam (WWF-Vietnam) held a high-level forum on new management approach in sustainable agriculture landscapes in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap on February 18.
Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Le Quoc Doanh, WWF Global Director Prasanna De Silva and Chairman of the Dong Thap People’s Committee Pham Thien Nghia co-chaired the forum which was held in both in-person and online formats.
In his remarks, Doanh affirmed the domestic agriculture sector’s resolve to achieve the target of green, transparent and responsible growth, saying agricultural transformation will focus on ecological agriculture, modern rural areas and farmers.
Vietnam is among the world's 16 countries with the highest biodiversity. However, like many other nations, Vietnam is facing the increasing degradation in biodiversity, especially in agriculture.
The official stressed the significance of multi-sectoral approach and the sustainable management of agriculture landscapes to ensure people’s health and protect the planet.
For his part, De Silva pointed out that the biodiversity in the Mekong Delta has been seriously harmed by climate change and people, and suggested the Vietnamese government set out action plans that integrate different elements like vision, policy, sustainable financial mobilisation and intervention at a scale large enough to maintain and restore the ecosystem.
Sustainable food production systems are one of the fundamental solutions to deal with the current challenges, he said.
Delegates at the event looked into models of sustainable agriculture landscapes in the world, and proposed financial and management solutions to ensure sustainable agriculture landscapes in Vietnam.
The suggestions are expected to help Vietnamese policymakers and competent agencies outline actions plans for the sector./.