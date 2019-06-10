Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung (R) at the meeting with representatives from the relic site (Source: VNA)

- Vietnamese Ambassador to Israel Do Minh Hung highlighted the foundation for the relations between Vietnam and Israel on the occasion of his visit to a relic site to commemorate first Prime Minister of Israel David Ben Gurion in Sede Boqer on June 8.At the meeting with representatives from the relic site, Ambassador Hung said that although Vietnam and Israel officially established diplomatic relations since 1993, the foundation for the relationship was started much earlier - in 1946 when President Ho Chi Minh and Israeli Prime Minister Gurion met in Paris where they shared their ambitions and dreams about national liberation and unification.President Ho Chi Minh and Prime Minister Ben Gurion became friends later, he added.For his part, Director of the relic site Eitan Unitz praised President Ho Chi Minh's heart and tolerance for Jewish people even before the state of Israel was established.Ambassador Hung and Unitz discussed the possibility of cooperation between management boards of the relic site and the Ho Chi Minh Museum in Vietnam in the future.Hung pledged to do his best to further promote good relations between the two sides.On the occasion, the Vietnamese diplomat visited and laid a wreath at the resting place of late Israeli Prime Minister Gurion.David Ben Gurion declared to establish the state of Israel on May 14, 1948, turning the dream of Jewish people into shape, eliminating the exile life of Israeli around the world, helping them return to Israel. He became Israel's first Prime Minister in 1949.-VNA