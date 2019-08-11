Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- Four tourists drowned to their death and two others are still missing when swimming in the sea in Dat Lanh tourism site in La Gi town, the central province of Binh Thuan, on August 10.According to Secretary of the La Gi Party Committee Pham Van Nam, these victims are employees of a company in Binh Duong province who travelled together to La Gi town.At around 17:00 on August 10, it rained heavily, yet the tourists still went to the sea.The rough with strong waves swept these tourists away. The four who were brought ashore died before being taken to the hospital.The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on August 11 issued an urgent dispatch on measures to strengthen drowning prevention in the locality.It asked travel agencies and tourism site management boards in Binh Thuan to inspect, review and continue to strengthen equipments and forces to ensure efficiency of search and rescue work in case of bad weather.According to the La Gi town People’s Committee, the search for the two missing tourists is underway.-VNA