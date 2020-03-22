Health COVID-19 cases in Vietnam amounts to 99 The Ministry of Health on March 22 confirmed another case that tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 which causes COVID-19, raising the total in Vietnam to 99.

Health Quang Ninh CDC qualified for SARS-CoV-2 testing The Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been qualified to perform tests for the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2), according to a newly-released decision by the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam confirms 92nd COVID-19 case A 21-year-old Vietnamese student from France has tested positive for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, bringing the country's COVID-19 tally to 92, the Ministry of Health confirmed on March 21.