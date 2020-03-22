Four more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Vietnam
The Ministry of Health on March 22 afternoon confirmed another four cases who tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 98 so far.
Health workers take samples of a person suspected of contracting the SARS-CoV-2 (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Ministry of Health on March 22 afternoon confirmed another four cases who tested positive to the SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19, bringing the total in Vietnam to 98 so far.
The 95th case is a 20-year-old male resident of Ho Chi Minh City. A student in France from January 2019, he boarded Flight AF258 on March 17 and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in the city on March 18. As he entered Vietnam, he had a throat pain and cough but no fever. His sample later tested positive and he is now being quarantined and treated in the city.
The 96th is a 21-year-old female resident of Ho Chi Minh City. Two weeks before coming back to Vietnam, she visited Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic and France. On her way from France to Vietnam, she transited through Dubai on Flight EK392 and entered the country through Tan Son Nhat airport on March 19. During her quarantine, she was found to have a fever and cough, and her sample tested positive on March 21.
The 97th is a 34-year-old British man residing in Ho Chi Minh City and working as a foreign language teacher in Vietnam. He spent two weeks in Malaysia before coming back to Vietnam. He boarded Flight AK1502 on March 13 from Malaysia’s Penang and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport the same day, and on March 14 visited Bar Buddha where the 91st also visited the same day. Learning of the information related to the patient, he visited the FV Saigon Policlinic on March 20 without any symptom, and his sample tested positive one day later and was subsequently confirmed.
Lastly, the 98th is a 34-year-old British man, a roommate of the 97th. He also works as a foreign language teacher in Vietnam. From Penang, he boarded Flight AK1502 and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport on March 6. During his stay in Ho Chi Minh City, he visited Bar Buddha together with the 97th on March 14. Learning of the 91st, he and the 97th visited the FV Saigon Policlinic on March 20 without any symptom, and his sample tested positive one day later and was subsequently confirmed./.
The 95th case is a 20-year-old male resident of Ho Chi Minh City. A student in France from January 2019, he boarded Flight AF258 on March 17 and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport in the city on March 18. As he entered Vietnam, he had a throat pain and cough but no fever. His sample later tested positive and he is now being quarantined and treated in the city.
The 96th is a 21-year-old female resident of Ho Chi Minh City. Two weeks before coming back to Vietnam, she visited Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic and France. On her way from France to Vietnam, she transited through Dubai on Flight EK392 and entered the country through Tan Son Nhat airport on March 19. During her quarantine, she was found to have a fever and cough, and her sample tested positive on March 21.
The 97th is a 34-year-old British man residing in Ho Chi Minh City and working as a foreign language teacher in Vietnam. He spent two weeks in Malaysia before coming back to Vietnam. He boarded Flight AK1502 on March 13 from Malaysia’s Penang and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport the same day, and on March 14 visited Bar Buddha where the 91st also visited the same day. Learning of the information related to the patient, he visited the FV Saigon Policlinic on March 20 without any symptom, and his sample tested positive one day later and was subsequently confirmed.
Lastly, the 98th is a 34-year-old British man, a roommate of the 97th. He also works as a foreign language teacher in Vietnam. From Penang, he boarded Flight AK1502 and arrived at Tan Son Nhat airport on March 6. During his stay in Ho Chi Minh City, he visited Bar Buddha together with the 97th on March 14. Learning of the 91st, he and the 97th visited the FV Saigon Policlinic on March 20 without any symptom, and his sample tested positive one day later and was subsequently confirmed./.