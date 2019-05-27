Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Public security, construction, transportation, and culture-sports-tourism will be up for question-and-answer sessions scheduled for June 4-6 at the ongoing seventh session of the 14th National Assembly (NA), NA General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc told the media on May 27.



The public security issue will cover the fight against drug production, storage, and trafficking; murder and loan shark crimes; trans-national surrogate pregnancy rings; abuse against women and children; traffic safety violations by those drinking alcoholic beverages in excess; and drug users that cause serious consequences. This will be raised to and then answered by Minister of Public Security To Lam, permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, and others.



Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha will field questions about real estate management, urban planning and management, and relocation of headquarters of ministries and agencies to outlying areas. Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung and others will also join in.



Meanwhile, Transport Minister Nguyen Van The will target problems regarding transportation infrastructure, especially key, poor-quality, and delayed works; the responsibility of the ministry in ensuring traffic safety and order; among others.



Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien will respond to performing arts, cinema, fine arts, and exhibition management; superstition combat; and management of revenues from spiritual tourism, relic sites, and tourism services.



The Prime Minister and deputy PMs will also answer issues raised by lawmakers. –VNA