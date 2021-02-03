Travel Ninh Binh announces plans for National Tourism Year 2021 Ninh Binh, a tourist destination in Vietnam’s northern region and host of the National Tourism Year 2021, has released its plans for the annual programme, which feature myriad tourism, cultural, and sporting events.

Travel HCM City, Mekong Delta boost regional tourism cooperation Ho Chi Minh City and 13 cities and provinces in the Mekong Delta will step up efforts to foster tourism cooperation in the next five years, local authorities have said.

Travel Lao Cai aims to welcome 5 mln visitors this year The northern province of Lao Cai, home to the popular holiday town of Sa Pa, has set a target of welcoming 5 million visitors this year and earning more than 16 trillion VND (696.17 million USD) in tourism revenue.