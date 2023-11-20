Society Vietnamese Teachers’ Day marked in Russia, Germany A ceremony was held at the Hanoi-Moscow trade centre (Incentra) on November 19 to celebrate the 41st Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20).

Society “Love Hanoi” Club in France makes debut A club named “Love Hanoi" made its debut in Paris on November 18 to spread the love for the homeland in the Vietnamese community in France.

Society Ceremony in remembrance of dead victims of traffic accidents held in Hoa Binh The National Traffic Safety Committee and the People’s Committee of Hoa Binh province jointly organised a ceremony on November 19 to commemorate people who lost their lives in traffic accidents.

Society Grateful for teachers - Silent ferrymen November 20 has become a festival for teachers, a day for all of society to honour teachers who diligently work in education and care for their careers of “cultivating people”.