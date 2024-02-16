Business Vietnam promotes digitalisation in customs activities The General Department of Customs in 2024 will continue to reform customs policies and procedures, as well as build and deploy digital customs.

Business Cement industry expected to bounce back in 2024 he domestic cement industry expects to bounce back in 2024 thanks to the Government's tireless efforts to speed up public investment and implementation of key transport infrastructure projects, along with approving many industrial and urban infrastructure ones.

Business PM urges speeding up key transport projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered competent sides to accelerate construction of key transport projects in 2024 to create new development space while chairing the 9th session of the Steering Committee for Key National Transport Projects on February 16.