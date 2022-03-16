President of Sierra Leone Julius Maada Bio (the second from the left, second row) visits FPT University. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – FPT Technology Corporation of Vietnam and the Republic of Sierra Leone on March 16 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation to promote digital transformation and human resources training for the African country.



The MoU was inked by Leone Jacob Jusu Saffa, Chief Minister of the Republic of Sierra Leone, and Truong Gia Binh, FPT chairman, within the framework of an official visit to Vietnam of Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio.



This is also the first time FPT has signed a cooperation agreement to promote national digital transformation for a country outside of Vietnam.



Under the MoU, FPT will coordinate with the world's leading consulting firms to provide consultation to the Sierra Leone Government on socio-economic development and digital transformation strategies.



The corporation will also support the Government in building a digital government, digital economy, and digital society towards a digital nation model.



Regarding the training segment, FPT will provide high-quality Bachelor of Technology programmes in Vietnam to students selected and funded by the Government of Sierra Leone.



FPT Chairman Truong Gia Binh emphasised two aspects where Vietnam can cooperate with and support the Republic of Sierra Leone, including high-quality education and training and technology-based solutions to agricultural problems.



"This is a great opportunity for Vietnam's technology businesses and agricultural enterprises," he said, adding that the agreement contributes to affirming FPT's technological capabilities and position in the world, helping it realise the goal of being in the world’s top 50 leading digital transformation service providers./.