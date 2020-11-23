Sci-Tech Conference seeks to boost SOEs’ digital transformation State-owned enterprises (SOEs) must push up digital transformation to improve their competitiveness and operation efficency, Chairman of the Committee for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) Nguyen Hoang Anh said.

Sci-Tech First Vietnam Open Summit held The Ministry of Information and Communications hosted the first Vietnam Open Summit, themed “Promoting national digital transformation”, in Hanoi on November 18 in both the face-to-face and video conferencing forms.

Sci-Tech Conferences for IT enterprises kicks off in HCM City The 2020 Conferences and Exhibitions on Vietnamese Information Technology Enterprises, Products and Services kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18.

Sci-Tech Vinh Phuc ranks sixth in IT application nationwide Northern Vinh Phuc province ranked sixth in the level of information technology application among the State agencies nationwide in 2019, surging by 33 places against the previous year.