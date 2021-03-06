Culture - Sports ‘Ao dai’ week 2021 opens in HCM City A series of cultural activities within the “Ao Dai Week 2021” are being organised this weekend in Ho Chi Minh City to celebrate International Women's Day (March 8).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie wins Special Jury Award at 71st Berlinale Vietnamese movie “Vi” (Taste) by director Le Bao has surpassed 11 other films to win the Special Jury Award in Encounters category - a competitive section devoted to new cinematic vision - at the 71st Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale).

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie “Taste” competes in Berlin International Film Festival “Vi” (Taste) by director Le Bao is the only Vietnamese movie to join the 71st Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), which takes place in two stages, from March 1 to 5 and from June 9 to 20, 2021.