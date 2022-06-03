France helps Vietnam with administrative modernisation
France will provide technical assistance for Vietnam to streamline administrative procedures, improve its business environment and build the e-government and digital transformation under a cooperation programme between the Vietnamese Government Office and the French Embassy in Vietnam released on June 3.
The programme on cooperation in administrative modernisation in combination with digital transformation in 2022-2023 is within the framework of a memorandum of understanding between the Office and the French Ministry of Economy and Finance, on e-government development and administrative modernisation.
Minister-Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son said cooperation between Vietnam and France in administrative reform and e-government building has still been implemented flexibly and reaped remarkable outcomes despite COVID-19 impacts.
Such results have brought about pragmatic interests to people and businesses, and contributed to promoting the Vietnam-France strategic partnership, he stressed.
Son expressed his hope for more support from French Ambassador Nicolas Warnery in the implementation of the programme, helping to enhance cooperation between the Government Office and the embassy and and deepen the relations between the two countries, towards the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in April 2023, and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership.
For his part, Warnery highlighted Vietnam’s ambitious goals of completing the e-government building by 2025, facilitating the development of a digital corporate ecosystem and entering the top 30 countries in the UN’s digital-government ranking.
To that end, Vietnam has partnered with many international partners, including France, he said, noting that French experts have closely coordinated with their Vietnamese counterparts in building a cooperation framework and reaped progress.
The ambassador pledged to further coordinate with relevant sides in e-government building in Vietnam.
Reviewing cooperation in 2018-2021, Ngo Hai Phan, Director General of the Government Office's Administrative Procedure Control Department, said the French side helped the Office develop an e-government architecture framework and shared experience in handling administrative procedures online and digital transformation in state management, among others.
During the second phase, 200 Vietnamese officials and public servants will benefit from the project./.