France helps Vietnam with heritage conservation
The French Embassy in Vietnam on September 12 held a press conference to provide the media with information on a project named “Share and protect Vietnam’s heritage” and the component to be carried out in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.
Some participants in the press conference held by the French Embassy in Vietnam on September 12. (Photo: VNA)
The project, initiated by the French Embassy in Vietnam and sponsored by the French Foreign Ministry, has a funding of 18 billion VND (784,300 USD) for activities during 2022-2024 from the French Government and partners such as museums, localities and universities.
Frédérique Horn, Attaché for Cooperation and Cultural Activities of the French Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, said the project focuses on training for museum staffs, building training programmes on museum-related professions for Vietnamese universities, and helping develop pilot projects on heritage conservation in three regions of Vietnam.
Specifically, the project will renovate the Tourist Centre of Cuc Phuong National Park in the northern province of Ninh Binh, support the Environmental Education and Communication Centre in Cu Lao Cham Marine Protected Area in the central province of Quang Nam, and design and implement “Story Boxes” for museums in Ho Chi Minh City in the south.
In Thua Thien-Hue, training courses will be held for staff members of local museums to enhance their professional skills in communicating with the public, managing and preserving collections. Three officials will be invited to a one-week field trip in France./.