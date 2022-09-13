Culture - Sports Five-flap long dress - a cultural heritage being forgotten Through the many ups and downs of history, the “ao dai” (traditional long dress) has been imprinted on the minds of Vietnamese as the national outfit. Meanwhile, the “ao dai ngu than” (five-flap long dress), which is considered the forerunner to the ao dai, has fallen into oblivion.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on Korean Heritage to open in Hanoi An exhibition entitled “Baekje & Jeju: From Korean Heritage to World Heritage” will take place at the Vietnam National Museum of History (VNMH) from September 16 to October 16, 2022.