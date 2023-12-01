France to step up cooperation with Vietnam in public service transparency, anti-corruption: Minister
France will step up cooperation with Vietnam in ensuring public service transparency and anti-corruption works, affirmed visiting French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guérini at his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai in Hanoi on December 1.
Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai (R) and French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guérini at their meeting in Hanoi on December 1. (Photo: chinhphu.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - France will step up cooperation with Vietnam in ensuring public service transparency and anti-corruption works, affirmed visiting French Minister of Public Transformation and Service Stanislas Guérini at his meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai in Hanoi on December 1.
Welcoming his guest, Khai stated the two nations have deep connections ranging from history, culture, and people to political relations and economic cooperation. Their strategic partnership is developing effectively and substantively across all fields, characterised by high political trust.
Commending joint works between the French ministry and the Vietnam Ministry of Home Affairs, the Deputy PM described them as practical activities that have helped translate statements by high-level leaders of the countries into reality, particularly in the field of administration and public service.
Khai recommended that the two ministries continue to expand their cooperation through high-level delegation exchanges, workshops, and dialogues in areas where France excels such as administrative reform, apparatus organisation and personnel streamlining, salary policies, public servant management, gender equality policies, and the development of young public servants.
Underscoring the importance of accountability in public service activities for tackling corruption and negativity, he suggested France send experienced experts to share their knowledge to help Vietnam apply related practices more effectively. Khai also proposed French assistance for Vietnam regarding the digital transformation, e-government, and digital document storage domains.
For his part, Guérini stressed the long-running and increasingly fortified collaboration between the two ministries. Recalling that France sent an expert delegation to Vietnam this year to share insights on ensuring ethical conduct in public service, the minister said such activity is expected to continue in the upcoming period.
Furthermore, France places importance on bilateral cooperation in training talented young public servants for Vietnam, he went on, noting that this workforce will assist both sides in addressing common challenges and implementing digital transformation./.