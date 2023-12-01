Politics Vietnam ensures rights to equality for ethnic groups: Official The principle of non-discrimination and equality among all members of the community is the core of the Vietnam’s constitutional system, and is concretised through various legislative reforms, Y Thong, Deputy Minister and Vice Chairman of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs, has reaffirmed.

Politics President’s Japan visit yields comprehensive outcomes: FM President Vo Van Thuong’s freshly-concluded visit to Japan has reaped significant and comprehensive achievements, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son told the press.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 1 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Senior Party official receives delegation of CPC Political and Legal Affairs Commission Phan Dinh Trac, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Internal Affairs on November 30 received a visiting delegation of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, headed by its Vice Secretary Yang Chunlei.