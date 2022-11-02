Health 449 new COVID-19 cases recorded on November 1 The national COVID-19 caseload rose to 11,503,334 with 449 new cases recorded on November 1, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam’s second monkeypox case discharged from hospital The second patient with monkeypox in Vietnam was discharged from hospital on October 31 after two weeks of treatment, according to Ho Chi Minh City Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Health Vietnam records 305 COVID-19 cases on October 30 Vietnam recorded 305 new COVID-19 cases on October 30, the lowest number in almost one year, according to the Ministry of Health.