Culture - Sports Exploring two national treasures at Hung Yen pagoda The Red River Delta province of Hung Yen is currently home to five national treasures, two of which are kept at Huong Lang Pagoda - an ancient Buddhist temple in Minh Hai commune, Van Lam district.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-Laos culture-sport-tourism border exchange festival slated for October The northwestern border province of Dien Bien will host the 3rd Vietnam-Laos culture-sport-tourism border exchange festival on October 1 – 3, as heard at a press conference in Hanoi on September 22.

Culture - Sports Quang Ninh historic complex receives national relic status Po Hen historic complex in the northern province of Quang Ninh has been recognised as a national relic by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, according to a decision dated September 20.