French films screened in HCM City
Various French films are being screen for free at Dcine Cinema, No.6 Mac Dinh Chi, District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City at 7pm every Saturday, as part of the "French Cinema Rendez-Vous" programme.
Various French films are being screen for free at Dcine Cinema, No.6 Mac Dinh Chi, District 1 in Ho Chi Minh City at 7pm every Saturday, as part of the "French Cinema Rendez-Vous" programme.
The programme, jointly held by the Institute of France in Vietnam (IFV), Trigger Film Academy, and Dcine Cinemas, not only popularises French classics but also brings to Vietnamese audiences the latest movies, award-winning films and cartoons.
Films scheduled to be screened in September and October include "Mandibules”, "The Umbrellas of Cherbourg", "The Big Bad Fox and Other Taleles", "Victoria", and “Custody”.
All the films will be subtitled in both Vietnamese and English./.
