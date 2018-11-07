At the get-together of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group (Photo: VNA)

The Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group and the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Association have played an important role in fortifying the friendship and the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia, Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Uong Chu Luu has said.Attending a get-together of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group on November 7 on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the Russian Revolution, Luu also suggested both sides enhance parliamentary and people-to-people diplomacy, especially promoting the close coordination between the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group and the Russia-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarian Group.According to President of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Parliamentarian Group Phan Xuan Dung, cooperative ties between the NA and the Russian Federal Assembly have enjoyed due attention, with high-level exchanges regularly held.The exchanges are crucial for both sides to share experience in performing functions of the legislative bodies, supervise the implementation of the bilateral agreements inked between the two Governments, and create legal environment for partnership between localities and businesses of the two countries, Dung stressed.At the meeting, participants highlighted the special relations with Russia as well as Russia’s support for Vietnamese people and country.-VNA