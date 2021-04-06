Fruit, vegetable exports bounce back in Q1
Following a year of negative growth, the export of fruit and vegetables reeled in about 944 million USD in the first quarter of 2021, up 6.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade.
China remained the biggest exporter, spending 352.83 million USD buying vegetables and fruit from Vietnam during January-February. The figure made up 62.5 percent of Vietnam’s total export value of the products and represented an annual increase of 17.5 percent.
In March alone, Vietnam shipped fruit and vegetables overseas for approximately 380 million USD, increasing 6.3 percent year-on-year.
The country expects to gain 8-10 billion USD from exporting fruit and vegetables, with revenue of processed products accounting for at least 30 percent of the total by 2030./.