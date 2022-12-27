Business Vietnam sets new record in import-export turnover Vietnam’s import-export revenue is likely to hit a record of 728.9 billion USD in 2022, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Business Vietnam attracts 22.72 billion USD in FDI this year Vietnam attracted a total of 27.72 billion USD in foreign direct investment (FDI) as of December 20, equal to 89% of the figure of the same period last year, according to the Ministry of Planning and Investment.