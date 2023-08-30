Politics Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh to attend 43rd ASEAN Summit Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 43rd ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings in Jakarta, Indonesia, from September 4-7 at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Politics Top legislator hosts President of Japan’s Constitutional Democratic Party Vietnam always attaches importance to enhancing relations with Japan through all channels including Party, State, ministries, sectors, locality-to-locality and people-to-people exchanges, and business connections, said Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics Vietnam, Russia hold 12th defense, security strategy session Permanent Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and First Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 12th Vietnam-Russia defense and security strategy dialogue in Moscow on August 29.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 30 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.