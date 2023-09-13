Further Gov’t support needed for foreign investors in green growth development

Difficulties in securing investment capital, advanced technologies and inadequate skilled labour resources are some of the challenges faced by Vietnam in the implementation of the National Strategy for Green Growth for the 2021-2023 period, with a vision to 2025, said Nguyen Van De, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An province at a seminar on Vietnam-Japan green growth cooperation in Hanoi on September 12.