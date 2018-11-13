The renovated Morocco Gate is a symbol of friendship between Vietnam and Morocco. (Source: courtesy of the embassy)



- Morocco Gate in Hanoi’s outlying Ba Vi district, a symbol of Vietnam-Morocco friendship, has been renovated.Vice Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy and Moroccan Ambassador Azzeddine Farhane have attended the inauguration ceremony.Morocco Gate was built between 1956 and 1960 by Moroccan soldiers who left the French army and joined the Liberation Army of Vietnam (Viet Minh) during the Indochina war.From 1946 to 1954, they fought alongside Vietnamese people for the independence of the nation.The gate was built with Vietnamese materials, inspired by the Moorish architectural style of Moroccan imperial cities.“This historical and cultural relic is part of the collective domain of historical heritage that Morocco and Vietnam have in common, especially our aspiration for peace and international security as well as political and economic prosperity,” said Ambassador Farhane.“The monument reflects the profound traditional friendship and embodies the historical relations between Morocco and Vietnam since the establishment of their diplomatic relations in 1961.”Indeed, at the request of President Ho Chi Minh, the Moroccan communist party sent a syndicalist Mhammed ben Aomar lahrech Maarouf to supervise Moroccan soldiers in the struggle of independence and freedom of Vietnam.President Ho named him “Anh Ma” which means “brother horse” thanks to his leadership and actions within the Moroccan Army.After appealing to Anh Ma, the Moroccan soldiers began building the gate with the same architectural style as Bab Almansour in Rabat or Bab Boujloud in Fes.The Morocco Gate bears the message of peace and friendship of peoples, throughout the world, from President Ho.It is the only example of Muslim architectural and cultural work in the Moroccan style that exist in the whole of Asia, expressing the love and humanity of the Vietnamese people.-VNS/VNA