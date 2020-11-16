Society Bodies of Vietnamese victims in Siem Reap car accident repatriated Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on November 16 handed over the bodies of six Vietnamese citizens who were killed in a traffic accident in Siem Reap, Cambodia, 11 days ago to border guards in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh and their families.

Society Vietnam needs framework for new-generation cigarettes, say experts Vietnam should not legalise the use of electronic cigarettes (e-cigarettes) and heated-tobacco-products (HTPs) immediately but conduct a pilot phase allowing the production, import and trading of this new-generation cigarettes in the country, officials have said.

Society More Vietnamese citizens brought home from Malaysia More than 290 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from Malaysia on November 15 on a Vietnam Airline flight.

Society Deputy PM calls for creating safe road traffic environment Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh called on all people to comply with road traffic safety regulations at a TV programme in commemoration of victims of traffic accidents.