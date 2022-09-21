On July 7, 2020, the Programme and External Relations Commission of the 209th UNESCO Executive Board approved the Global Geoparks Council’s proposal to grant the title to the Dak Nong Geopark, the third of its kind in the country. It received a certificate recognising the title on November 24 of the same year.

The UNESCO’s recognition has contributed to affirming Dak Nong’s global tourism values. Therefore, the locality aims to maximise values of geology and geomorphology, as well as traditional culture.

Dak Nong’s tourism products are expected to contribute to promoting local tangible and intangible cultural heritage like UNESCO-recognised “Gong Culture Space”, folk songs and crafts, along with dishes of local ethnic minority groups.

According to provincial leaders, apart from tourism products associated with the tangible and intangible values, Dak Nong has focused on adventure, community-based and leisure tourism.

With its potential and efforts, Dak Nong is expected to soon become a bright tourist destination./.

VNA