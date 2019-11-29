Geotechnics conference to shorten science-technology gap
GEOTEC HANOI 2019 opens in Hanoi on November 28 (Photo: baodautu.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The fourth international conference on geotechnics for sustainable infrastructure development (GEOTEC HANOI 2019) opened in Hanoi on November 28, aiming to shorten the science and technology gap between Vietnam and other countries in the sector.
Nearly 1,000 delegates from Vietnam and 40 countries, including governors, scientists and enterprise representatives, were there to connect with each other and share experience of applying science and technology achievements for construction projects in order to ensure sustainable safety, environmental friendliness and low costs.
Pham Viet Khoa, Chairman of FECON Joint Stock Company, head of the event’s organising committee, said Vietnam was located in a region susceptible to climate change and natural disasters. The complicated geological conditions caused unsustainable construction, operation and exploitation of projects.
With the aim of becoming a developed industrial country by 2030 with a vision towards 2045, Vietnam had great demand for infrastructure, industry and urban development, he said.
"However, vigorous development posed risks and challenges to every country and to human life, so we needed to apply advanced technology and knowledge to address these challenges," he said.
Geotech was a narrow field that involved engineering and geological science. All projects should apply knowledge of this field, Khoa said.
“Vietnam has many knowledgeable scientists, experts, engineers in the field and owns technologies which have been applied around the world for 20-30 years,” he said.
Deputy Minister of Construction Le Quang Hung said the total annual investment in Vietnam’s capital construction was estimated at 60 billion USD, including investment in foundations and underground work.
The conference also provided an opportunity for experts to share knowledge and provide technical solutions for the construction industry in Vietnam.
Professor Charles Ng, chairman of the International Society for Soil Mechanics and Geotechnical Engineering, introduced the testing of soil treatment techniques for foundations, including soft soil treatment and tunnel construction technology.
GEOTEC HANOI 2019 also featured 60 booths with new technical and technological solutions on design, production and construction of foundation projects, underground works and traffic infrastructure./.