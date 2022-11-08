German Chancellor to pay official visit to Vietnam
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will pay an official visit to Vietnam on November 13-14.
The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, announced the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Vietnam and Germany set up their diplomatic relations on September 23, 1975. The ties were elevated to a strategic partnership in October 2011./.