Politics Workshop reviews Vietnam-Pakistan diplomatic ties An international workshop highlighting the Vietnam – Pakistan diplomatic ties, pillars of and elements influencing the bilateral ties took place in Hanoi on November 8.

Politics Vietnam calls for funding boost for Palestine refugees Vietnam called on countries and donors to maintain and increase their financial support to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), at a meeting of the UN Special Political and Decolonisation Committee (Fourth Committee) in New York on November 7.

Politics Vietnam highlights importance of information sharing in bettering UNGA performance Ambassador Dang Hoang Giang, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has highlighted the importance of information sharing in improving the efficiency of the operations of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Politics Vietnam, India eye stronger cooperation in information, communication A delegation of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its vice chairman Phan Xuan Thuy has had a working session with representatives of international and communication commissions of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to share experience and models on media management.