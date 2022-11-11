Politics Certificate of merit conferred upon Argentine friend of Vietnam The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on November 11 bestowed a certificate of merit on Chairwoman of the Argentina-Vietnam Culture Institute (ICAV) Poldi Sosa Schmidt, who has spent over five decades on conducting friendship activities with Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on November 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics ASEAN needs to join hands to create new growth engine: PM Amidst the regional and global economic slowdown, the ASEAN needs to strongly open its markets, remove trade barriers, and work together to create new growth engines to catch up with current major transition trend, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at the 40th ASEAN Summit in Phnom Penh on November 11.

Politics Vietnamese, Cambodian National Assemblies enhance cooperation Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held talks with First Vice President of the Cambodian NA Cheam Yeap in Phnom Penh on November 11.