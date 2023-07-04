Politics Australian expert hails Vietnam's bamboo diplomacy Vietnam’s increasing middle-power status in the Asia-Pacific region has sparked interest on its successful foreign diplomacy, which is known as “bamboo diplomacy”, said Layton Pike, Co-founder of the Australia Vietnam Policy Institute (AVPI).

World British newspaper hails Vietnam's education system Vietnam understands the value of education and manages its teachers well, British weekly newspaper The Economist wrote in a recent article.

World Philippines returns to high growth path The Philippine economy "returns to its high-growth" trajectory, supported by a strong labour market performance and cooling inflation, Secretary of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Arsenio Balisacan has said.

World Cambodian People’s Party celebrates 72nd founding anniversary The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) organised a meeting in Phnom Penh on July 1 to celebrate its 72nd founding anniversary (June 28).