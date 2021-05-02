German news agency spotlights most attractive tourist sites in Vietnam
German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) has recently run an article featuring the 11 most attractive tourist destinations in Vietnam.
Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
The article highlights Vietnam’s attractiveness with a long coastline, rocky cliffs, terraced fields, and bustling cities in contrary to idyllic villages.
The list of the sites includes the popular holiday town of Sa Pa in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, and Hanoi capital city.
Other sites named in the list are UNESCO-recognised Ha Long Bay in northern Quang Ninh province, Cat Ba island in northern Hai Phong city, Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in central Quang Binh province, Hue ancient capital city, UNESCO-recognised Hoi An ancient town in central Quang Nam province, Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, Ho Chi Minh City, and the Mekong Delta region.
Apart from the list, the article also provided information on the environment and climate, and travel tips for those who plan to visit the Southeast Asian nation.
Vietnam welcomed only 3.8 million foreign arrivals in 2020, down 78.7 percent from the previous year as a result of the serious impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism industry, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).
The government has closed national borders and canceled all international flights since March 25 with only Vietnamese repatriates, foreign experts and highly-skilled workers allowed in with stringent conditions./.