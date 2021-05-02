Society Vietnamese, Russian veterans commemorate National Reunification Day The Vietnamese Veterans’ Association in Russia organised an ceremony in Moscow on April 30 to mark Vietnam’s 46th National Reunification Day and the association’s fifth founding anniversary.

Society Vietnam Buddhist Sangha supports Cambodian Buddhists amid COVID-19 The Executive Councils of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS) and the HCM City Buddhist Sangha recently presented 250 million VND (10,800 USD) to Great Supreme Patriarch of Cambodia Samdech Tep Vong and Buddhist followers in Cambodia to help them cope with difficulties caused by the latest COVID-19 resurgence.

Society Vietnam’s human rights achievements undeniable Throughout history, Vietnam has always put its people at the centre of every socio-economic development strategy, programme, and project, thereby obtaining considerable and multifaceted achievements in ensuring human rights.