Get lost in the fairyland in Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda
Coming to Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda, visitors will feel like stepping into a quiet and peaceful fairyland. Only about 70km from Hanoi, the pagoda is a wonderful place to discover.
Dia Tang Phi Lai pagoda (also known as Dung pagoda) which is around 70 kilometres from Hanoi, has become a highlight in Ha Nam province’s spiritual tourism. (Photo: VNA)
One can easily feel peace and tranquility when entering the Buddhist temple. (Photo: VNA)
The pagoda is an intimate venue of many Buddhists in the North for its tranquility (Photo: VNA)
Visitors often come to enjoy the scenery as well as to find the peaceful moments in the heart of the deserted mountains (Photo: VNA)
Dia Tang Phi Lai Pagoda has been becoming a hotspot for spiritual tourism in the province (Photo: VNA)