Politics Infographic Vietnam, New Zealand look to strategic partnership 2020 marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Vietnam and New Zealand. The two countries are looking to lift ties to strategic partnership.

Politics Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation holds 12th meeting Vietnam and China defined major tasks in the time ahead to beef up their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership in a sustainable way, during the 12th meeting of the Steering Committee for Vietnam-China Bilateral Cooperation held in the form of teleconferencing on July 21.