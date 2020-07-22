Get-together marks anniversary of Cuba’s Moncada Barracks attack
A friendly get-together was hosted by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 22 to mark the 67th anniversary of the attack on the Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953), which Cubans view as the start of the Cuban Revolution.
Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations Truong Thi Hien presents a gift to Cuban Consul General in HCM City Indira Lopez Arguelles durng a get-together in HCM City on July 22 to mark the 67th anniversary of the attack on the Moncada Barracks (July 26, 1953). (Photo: VNA)
It was the first among a series of events in HCM City to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic ties (December 2).
Addressing the event, HUFO Chairwoman Truong Thi Hien highlighted the significance of the attack 67 years ago, saying it marked a turning point in the Cuban Revolution as it galvanised the Cuban people, ultimately leading to the revolutionary victory on January 1, 1959 and taking the Caribbean country into a new chapter of independence, freedom, and socialism.
Hailing Vietnam - Cuba relations as “special”, Hien said despite many historic ups and downs, bilateral ties today stand stronger, deeper, and more warm-hearted than ever.
The two countries have constantly strengthened their solidarity, friendship, and comprehensive cooperation in all areas, particularly politics, trade and economy, security and defence, education, healthcare, and biotechnology, she added.
Hien further noted that the HUFO has coordinated with the Cuban Consulate General in HCM City to hold major events for Cuba and various friendship exchanges and cooperation between the two countries’ people.
Cuban Consul General in HCM City Indira Lopez Arguelles then thanked the HUFO for hosting the get-together. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Vietnam - Cuba diplomatic ties, she said, and is a time for the two nations to advance bilateral trade and economic partnerships.
On July 26, 1953, a group of revolutionaries led by Fidel Castro attacked the Moncada Barracks in Santiago de Cuba. Though they lost, the raid paved the way for the insurrection against the regime of Dictator Fulgencio Batista and the establishment of the first agrarian-industrial country in the Western Hemisphere./.