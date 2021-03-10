Gia Lai province becomes fourth in Vietnam to start COVID-19 vaccinations
The COVID-19 vaccination drive reached the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on March 9, making it the fourth locality in Vietnam to vaccinate people on the front lines of fighting the pandemic after Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Duong province.
A health worker is injected with COVID-19 vaccine in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. (Photo: VNA)Gia Lai (VNA) - The COVID-19 vaccination drive reached the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on March 9, making it the fourth locality in Vietnam to vaccinate people on the front lines of fighting the pandemic after Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Duong province.
Sixty-one medical workers and staff at Gia Lai province’s Field Hospital and 39 others in the province’s General Hospital are expected to get vaccinated on March 9 - 10.
Another 1,800 vaccine doses will be transferred to the Gia Lai Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and then distributed to lower-level healthcare facilities where people in priority groups will receive vaccine shots.
According to head of the Central Highland Region’s Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology Vien Chinh Chien, work to prepare and carry out the vaccination drive in the province was done excellently.
The province’s Field Hospital has arranged facilities and staff to offer medical assistance to anyone reporting side effects from the vaccine, Chien said.
A total of 522 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in Vietnam had been injected with COVID-19 vaccine during the first two days of the vaccination campaign that started on March 8./.