Health Hanoi to test 4,000 people at risk of contracting COVID-19 About 4,000 people who work in industrial zones, coach stations, restaurants, or live in apartment buildings that accommodate many foreigners in Hanoi will be tested for SARS-CoV-2 by March 19.

Health Over 520 people vaccinated against COVID-19 A total of 522 frontline medical workers and members of community-based anti-COVID-19 groups in Vietnam had been injected with COVID-19 vaccine during the first two days of the vaccination campaign that started on March 8.

Health Vietnam has no new COVID-19 cases to report on March 10 morning No new cases of COVID-19 were detected over the past 12 hours to 6:00 am on March 10, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control reported. The national count of COVID-19 cases stands at 2,526, of which 1,587 are locally-transmitted.

Health HCM City's health sector proposes buying 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine The Ho Chi Minh City Health Department has recently submitted to the municipal People’s Committee a proposal for purchasing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from an US producer to meet local demand.