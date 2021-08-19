Society PM asks for people's further engagement in COVID-19 fight Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 18 asked the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission, the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee and relevant organisations to continue to raise awareness of pandemic prevention and control among their members and the people as well as their responsibility in the COVID-19 fight.

Society Unitel helps Nguyen Du bilingual school improve quality Star Telecom (Unitel), a joint venture between Viettel Global and Lao Asia Telecom in Laos, presented an aid package worth over 48,000 USD to Lao – Vietnam Nguyen Du Bilingual School in Vientiane on August 18.

Society State, Party leaders seek EU’s vaccine support for Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 18 sent a letter to President of the European Council Charles Michel suggesting the European Union (EU) share COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam, in an effort to step up the vaccine diplomacy strategy.