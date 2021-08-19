Good planning helps promote national development: PM
Good planning will make it possible to design good projects and draw good investors, thus promoting public investment efficiency and boosting socio-economic development, stated Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at a national conference on planning held virtually on August 19.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)
Stressing that planning must go one step ahead of other activities, the PM said that the national, regional, provincial and sectoral planning should be made simultaneously.
He requested ministries, sectors and localities to work closely together and exchange information with each other to ensure best efficiency of the work.
He noted that since 2017 when the 14th National Assembly adopted the Planning Law, the Government has issued various resolutions, directives and directions to realise the law. However, the results have yet to meet expectations, he said, asking participants to seek measures to speed up the implementation of the law.
Chinh also asked ministries, sectors, localities and planning design agencies to stick to the 13th National Party Congress’ Resolution and the socio-economic development plan for the next 10 years as well as the Planning Law and related resolutions and decrees of the Government in the field.
They should form their own steering committee on planning which is headed by the leader of the locality, sector and agency to take the charge of making planning for the locality, sector and agency, he said.
The Party Committee and authorities at all levels should consider it as one of the major political tasks for 2021 and following years, he added.
Participants gave a number of ideas to speed up the progress and improve the efficiency and quality of the design of planning in the 2021-2030 period, including strengthening instruction in the work, reviewing and supplementing documents guiding the implementation of related legal regulations to match the Planning Law.
PM Chinh said that opinions given at the conference will be sumarised by Government agencies to serve the amendments of a number of decrees related to planning, thus removing difficulties in the work, ensuring progress and quality of planning as well as the close connectivity among sectoral, provincial, regional and national planning./.