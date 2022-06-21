According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s Plant Protection Department, China has allowed piloting the import of Vietnamese passion fruit into Guangdong province via its border gates with Vietnam’s Lang Son and Quang Ninh provinces. Vietnam’s negotiation for exporting durian to China also entered the final phase.



Meanwhile, the US has already permitted the import of six Vietnamese fruits. The two sides are in their final step of negotiation for the fruit to enter the US market based on American consumers' demand.



For the Japanese market, which has accepted Vietnam’s dragon fruit, lychee, and mango, the Plant Protection Department is negotiating the export of local longan using a new cold processing method.



In order to catch opportunities, many localities are preparing growing areas and material sources. Notably, Gia Lai has made passion fruit one of its four key fruits. By 2025, the Central Highlands province plans to increase its passion fruit plantation to 20,000ha from the current 4,000ha./.

VNA