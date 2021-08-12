Politics Vietnam attends 15th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, attended the 15th ASEAN Navy Chiefs’ Meeting held via videoconference on August 11 under the chair of Commander of the Royal Brunei Navy, First Admiral Dato Seri Pahlawan Spry bin Haji Serudi @ Haji Seruji.

Politics PM vows to build innovative, transparent, effective Government Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed determination to build an innovative, transparent, action-oriented and effective Government in service of the people during the first meeting of the 15th Government that was held virtually nationwide on August 11.

Politics 15th Government convenes first meeting The 15th Government for the 2021 – 2026 tenure convened its first meeting on August 11 under the chair of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Deputy Foreign Minister: President’s Laos visit a success President Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to Laos held significance, contributing to fostering great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos, said Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung.